Amarnath Yatra to start on June 30, to conclude after 43 days

After remaining suspended for two years due to the Covid pandemic, the Amarnath Yatra 2022 will start on June 30.
Officials at the Raj Bhavan said this year's annual Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine in Kashmir Himalayas will start on June 30 and conclude after 43 days, as per the tradition, on the day of the Raksha Bandhan festival.A
Officials said this year, the Yatra would be held with all Covid protocols.
The pilgrimahe was not held during 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, while in 2019, it was disrupted due to the events preceding the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019.
