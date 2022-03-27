Odisha gets Rs 837 cr Sidbi loan to develop MSME clusters

-
ALSO READ
Govt to initiate investor outreach for IDBI Bank sale from Feb 25
Govt to soon reach out to potential buyers of debt-laden IDBI Bank
Sebi fines NSE, Ramkrishna, Narain others in key appointment case
IDBI Bank Q3 net profit jumps 53% to Rs 578 cr on robust NII growth
Rakesh Sharma reappointed as MD&CEO of IDBI Bank for a period of 3 years
-
Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) has sanctioned a Rs 837-crore support under its cluster development fund scheme to Odisha to help develop 18 MSME infrastructure projects.
The funding from the nation's principal financial institution for micro, small and medium enterprises will be to the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, which is the implementing agency.
The projects include development of five new MSME parks, construction of 11 workers hostels and two projects to support MSME infrastructure.
Under its cluster development fund scheme, Sidbi extends moderately priced loan assistances to the states for upgrading various existing MSME clusters as also to create new industrial infrastructure.
Sidbi chairman Sivasubramanian Ramann said the focus will be on clusters in sectors/sub-sectors which can directly benefit the MSMEs and to bring them to a next level wherein they emerge vibrant by moving higher on the value chain and remain sustainable.
He also said Sidbi will also examine supporting the soft infrastructure issues in select clusters relating to technology, skilling/upskilling, energy efficiency, market and credit connect, on need basis.
Meanwhile, the bank has also launched a pilot programme in the Bargarh-Handloom Cluster via its grant support.
He further said under the ongoing EU Switch Asia Bamboo project run by Sidbi in the five districts of Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Anugul, which aims to generate an alternative source of livelihood as well as to promote an alternative for timber, it has trained 342 artisans and bankers and 229 units grounded till date.
The national developmental lender has also inked an agreement with the state to set up project management unit to strengthen the MSME ecosystem.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU