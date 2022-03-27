Serum Institute seeks emergency use authorisation for its tuberculosis vax

-
ALSO READ
Mansukh Mandaviya reaffirms commitment to make India TB-free by 2025
Covid has reversed progress made in fight to end Tuberculosis, says WHO
India reports 19% jump in TB cases in 2021: India TB Report
India-US healthcare alliance in spotlight as DCGI approves 2 more vaccines
Antibody measurement after vaccination can quicken clinical trials: US govt
-
The Serum Institute has applied to the Drugs Controller General of India seeking emergency use authorisation for its recombinant BCG (rBCG) vaccine for the prevention of tuberculosis, official sources said on Sunday.
The EUA application was submitted on March 22 by Prakash Kumar Singh, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Serum Institute of India (SII).
India's TB immunisation programme currently offers BCG vaccination at birth or as early as possible till one year of age.
SII already supplies life-saving vaccines to the government under the Universal Immunisation Programme, including Pneumococcal, IPV and Rotavirus, Singh mentioned in his letter.
The Pune-based firm is one of the companies which supply BCG vaccine to the government.
"Our government is committed to eliminate TB. The vision of TB-free India has been energised by the clarion call of the prime minister to end TB from our country by 2025 , five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal of ending TB," Singh mentioned in his letter.
"Under leadership of our CEO Adar C Poonawalla, our firm is committed to make available a safe, efficacious and high-quality world class TUBERVAC-rBCG vaccine for newborns, children, adolescents and adults at affordable price," an official source quoted Singh as having said in the application.
Recombinant BCG vaccines are manufactured through advanced technology that allows the insertion of foreign genes, or overexpression of native genes, into the BCG vaccine, an official explained.
The number of tuberculosis cases in India has seen a 19 per cent rise in 2021 over the previous year, and there has been an increase in the mortality rate due to all forms of TB between 2019 and 2020 by 11 per cent, according to the annual TB report released by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU