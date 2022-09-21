American Airlines confirms data breach exposing some customers' data

-
ALSO READ
Akasa Air issues apology after data breach, says no intentional attempt
Email service ProtonMail acquires email alias start-up SimpleLogin
US suspends 26 Chinese airline flights in Covid-19 policy dispute
4 out of 5 pregnancy-related deaths in US are 'preventable': CDC
Cost for data breaches averaged Rs 17.6 cr in 2022, highest ever: IBM study
-
American Airlines has confirmed a data breach that affected some of its customers' data exposing names, birthdays, mailing and email addresses, phone, driver's license and passport numbers and "certain medical information".
The airline, however, said that it has no evidence to suggest that "your personal information was misused."
"Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to provide you with information about the incident and protective measures you can take," it said in a statement, revealing the data breach that occurred in July.
"In July 2022 we discovered that an unauthorised actor compromised the email accounts of a limited number of American Airlines team members. Upon discovery of the incident, we secured the applicable email accounts and engaged a third party cybersecurity forensic firm to conduct a forensic investigation," said American Airlines.
The investigation determined that certain personal information was in the email accounts.
"The personal information involved in this incident may have included your name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address, driver's license number, passport number, and/or certain medical information you provided," the airline informed.
The airline said it would offer affected customers free two-year membership of Experian's IdentityWorks to help with identity theft detection and resolution.
This product "provides you with superior identity detection and resolution of identity theft".
"Although we have no evidence that your personal information has been misused, we recommend that you enroll in Experian's credit monitoring," American Airlines said.
American Airlines was also hit by a data breach in March 2021.
--IANS
na/kvd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 12:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU