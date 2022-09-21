Sanskrit teachers to be trained for online teaching in Uttar Pradesh

-
-
Sanskrit teachers in all government schools of Uttar Pradesh will be trained to take online teaching.
The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) of all 75 districts of the state have been asked to nominate 100 teachers of the subject who would be imparted training by government.
This is part of the promise made in the Bhartiya Janata Party's Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra-2022, released ahead of assembly elections this year.
Following the promise, steps have been initiated to start imparting free Sanskrit training to the subject teachers who will then provide free online Sanskrit training to the students.
According to the official spokesman, Sanskrit subject assistant teachers and lecturers from the principals of all government-run and government-aided secondary schools of the district will be trained to impart free online teaching.
"Out of these, 100 selected Sanskrit teachers will be given a five-day training by experts of Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan, Lucknow," he said.
In 2021, a state-wide recruitment process for contractual Sanskrit teachers against over 1,000 vacant posts in around 500 government-aided Sanskrit secondary schools was undertaken.
The Yogi government had announced Sanskrit teacher recruitment to boost Sanskrit language learning in state and to overcome the shortage of teachers.
--IANS
amita/kvd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 12:02 IST
