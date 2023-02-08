SC seeks replies from LG's office on holding of mayoral election in MCD

The on Wednesday sought responses from the office of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, pro tem presiding officer Satya Sharma of and others on a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking early holding of mayoral election for the civic body.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said it is issuing notice on the plea and seeking the replies from them by next Monday.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi pointed that the session of the House was called three times but no election for the Mayor was held.

We have several objections including that the pro tem presiding officer of the is insisting on holding elections for Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of standing committee all at once. This is contrary to the Municipal Corporation Act, he said.

The bench, which noted the submissions of Singhvi, said it will hear the matter on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)