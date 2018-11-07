Amid Rafale heat, HAL says won't be offset partner to any aircraft maker

Amid a political slugfest over the fighter jet deal, state-run HAL's Chairman and Managing Wednesday said the company is contending not to be an offset partner of any original

But it would like to be a "total technology transfer partner" for production of aircraft, he said.

Madhavan's reply came when he was asked to clarify on one among many charges that defence PSU (HAL) had been deprived of an offset contract from the deal.

"We are not contending to be an offset partner to any OEM, rather would like to be a total technology transfer partner for production of aircraft," he told here.

He also said HAL's basic focus was on of aircraft, helicopters, associated accessories and their repair and overhaul, and not in garnering offset business.

Production of from transfer of technology is totally different from offsets, according to him.

Some portion of the offset business from various other programmes were being administered at the HAL, but it does not form a major business, Madhavan said.

" will continue to get these offset business," he added.

The recently accused the government of forcing to make its offset partner for the Rs 58,000 crore deal to purchase 36 jets.

It alleged that the government was helping the Anil Ambani group get a contract worth Rs 30,000 crore from the deal.

However, the Reliance Group, in a statement, has said Aviation's investment in has no link with the Rafale fighter jet deal, and has accused the of resorting to "blatant lies" for political gains.

Reliance has also said the Indian government, the French government, and Reliance have clarified on multiple occasions that there was no offset contract for Rs 30,000 crore to Reliance as alleged by the

Earlier, in an interaction with the media on November 2, Madhavan had said that the was completely out of the Rafale deal, but at one point of time, it was part of it, which did not kick-off.

"We are not in that (Rafale) business now. We were in it at one point of time. It is a direct purchase by the government and (I) cannot make any comments on pricing and policy changes," he had said.

Escalating his campaign against the over the Rafale deal, Congress last month accused it of destroying the "strategic asset", state-run company HAL, and told its employees that "Rafale is your right."



In an interaction, Gandhi had sought to reach out to present and former HAL employees, alleging that "temples of modern are being attacked and destroyed; we cannot allow it to be done."



The Congress has also been demanding answers on why the HAL was not involved in the deal as finalised during the UPA regime.

However, the BJP and have dismissed all the allegations as false.