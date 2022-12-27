JUST IN
Business Standard

India-Nepal armies undertake 48-hr gruelling training exercise: Army

The Indian Army said that troops of Idian Army and Nepali Army participated in a 48-hour long gruelling training, followed by successful validation of counter-terrorism drills on simulated settings

Topics
Indian Army | India Nepal ties

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Joint military exercise KAZIND-21, Indian army, Kazakhstan
Representational image

The Indian Army said on Tuesday that troops of Idian Army and Nepali Army participated in a 48-hour long gruelling training, followed by successful validation of counter-terrorism drills on simulated settings, during the ongoing joint exercise in Nepal.

The 16th edition of Indo-Nepal joint military exercise 'SURYA KIRAN', which started on December 16, will continue till December 29 at Nepal Army Battle School, Saljhandi.

"Nepal Army soldiers of Shree Bhawani Baksh Battalion and Indian Army soldiers from the 5 GR will be participating in the exercise. The two armies, through these contingents, shall be sharing the experiences gained during the conduct of various counter-insurgency operations over the years in their respective countries," Defence Ministry said in a Press statement.

"The joint exercise would focus on evolution of combined drills for planning and conduct of tactical operations at unit level in counter terrorism operations and disaster response mechanism in general and role of armed forces in management of disaster," it added.

During the exercise, participants will be training together to develop inter-operability and share their experience including Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorist operations and also on Humanitarian Relief operations.

"The joint military exercise will enhance the level of defence cooperation which will further foster the bilateral relations between the two nations," the Defence Ministry stated.

The exercise between the two Armies is part of 'Bharat Nepal Maitri'.

Exercise 'SURYA KIRAN' is conducted annually between India and Nepal with the aim to enhance interoperability in jungle warfare & counter terrorism operations in mountainous terrain and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations.

--IANS

gcb/uk/

 

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 23:22 IST

