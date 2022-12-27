JUST IN
Shah to visit poll-bound Karnataka on Dec 30 and 31 to review preparations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting poll-bound Karnataka on December 30 and 31, where the ruling BJP aims to come back to power

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Photo: Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting poll-bound Karnataka on December 30 and 31, where the ruling BJP aims to come back to power.

His visit has gained significance amid the wait for expansion or reshuffle for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet and reservation demand by various communities in the state.

Amid official meetings, Shah is expected to review poll preparedness of the party and discuss the strategy with leaders and booth level workers.

Karnataka is expected to go for assembly polls by April-May, 2023, and Bommai on Monday had held talks with Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda regarding poll preparations, cabinet and reservation related issues.

Shah, who will be arriving in Bengaluru on December 29 night, is scheduled to inaugurate a mega dairy in Mandya and address a public meeting there on December 30, party sources said.

Mandya is a Vokkaliga community dominated district, largely seen as a bastion of JD(S) and Congress, where BJP is trying to make inroads.

Later, Shah will be back in Bengaluru to take part in a Cooperative convention at the Palace Grounds here. Following this he is scheduled to attend a BJP meeting.

On December 31, the Home Minister is scheduled to have a breakfast meeting with party leaders, after which he will be visiting Souharda Sahakari Federation. Thereafter, he is expected to attend BJP's booth presidents and booth level agents convention at the Palace Ground, before leaving for Delhi.

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 22:34 IST

