Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Doctor G' earns over Rs 5 crore on day two

Campus comedy-drama "Doctor G" has amassed over Rs 5 crore on the second day of its release, the makers announced on Sunday.
Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, the film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap.
In an Instagram post, production house Junglee Pictures said the film has so far raised Rs 9.09 crore nett at the box office -- Rs 3.87 crore on Friday and Rs 5.22 crore on Saturday.
"We just can't stop our hearts from doing all (love) as #DoctorG crossed 9.09 Cr in just 2 days! Thank you for making our weekend this great! Keep the love coming in and don't miss #DoctorGInCinemas now!" the post read.
"Doctor G" is co-written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat, and Kashyap.
Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey, the film also stars Shefali Shah in a guest appearance.
First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 17:11 IST
