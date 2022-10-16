JUST IN
NEET aspirant dies of liver infection in Kota, 35 students unwell
Interpol event to affect Traffic in central Delhi from Oct 18-21: Police
Excise policy scam: CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
Uttar Pradesh Police arrests 11 for using unfair means in PET 2022
HM Amit Shah to launch MBBS Hindi coursebook in MP's Bhopal today
ED 'completely independent'; not used for vindictive purpose: Sitharaman
Bengal farmer earns 3 times less than Punjab counterpart: NABARD report
Insurgency down in NE, law and order improved significantly: Rajnath Singh
India stands for rules-based maritime borders in Indo-Pacific: Rajnath
K Vijay Kumar resigns as security advisor of MHA citing personal reasons
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
NEET aspirant dies of liver infection in Kota, 35 students unwell
Business Standard

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Doctor G' earns over Rs 5 crore on day two

Campus comedy-drama "Doctor G" has amassed over Rs 5 crore on the second day of its release, the makers announced on Sunday

Topics
Ayushmann Khurrana | Indian Cinema | Hindi movies

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana

Campus comedy-drama "Doctor G" has amassed over Rs 5 crore on the second day of its release, the makers announced on Sunday.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, the film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap.

In an Instagram post, production house Junglee Pictures said the film has so far raised Rs 9.09 crore nett at the box office -- Rs 3.87 crore on Friday and Rs 5.22 crore on Saturday.

"We just can't stop our hearts from doing all (love) as #DoctorG crossed 9.09 Cr in just 2 days! Thank you for making our weekend this great! Keep the love coming in and don't miss #DoctorGInCinemas now!" the post read.

"Doctor G" is co-written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat, and Kashyap.

Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey, the film also stars Shefali Shah in a guest appearance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ayushmann Khurrana

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 17:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.