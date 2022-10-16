JUST IN
NEET aspirant dies of liver infection in Kota, 35 students unwell
Interpol event to affect Traffic in central Delhi from Oct 18-21: Police
Excise policy scam: CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
Uttar Pradesh Police arrests 11 for using unfair means in PET 2022
HM Amit Shah to launch MBBS Hindi coursebook in MP's Bhopal today
ED 'completely independent'; not used for vindictive purpose: Sitharaman
Bengal farmer earns 3 times less than Punjab counterpart: NABARD report
Insurgency down in NE, law and order improved significantly: Rajnath Singh
India stands for rules-based maritime borders in Indo-Pacific: Rajnath
K Vijay Kumar resigns as security advisor of MHA citing personal reasons
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Govt not to procure fresh Covid vaccines; surrenders Rs 4k cr from budget
Business Standard

NEET aspirant dies of liver infection in Kota, 35 students unwell

Kota chief medical and health officer said three water suppliers in the area were found to be supplying contaminated drinking water to coaching institutes, hostels, and canteens

Topics
rajasthan | Kota | Student

Press Trust of India  |  Kota (Rajasthan) 

death
Representative Image

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant diagnosed with hepatic encephalopathy died during treatment at a private hospital here, an official said on Saturday.

Victim Vaibhav Roy was among the 36 students from Jawahar Nagar area here who were suffering from the disease in the last few days. Of these, 18 have recovered, while the others are under treatment at three private hospitals.

Hepatic encephalopathy is nervous system disorder brought on by a severe liver disease.

Kota chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr. Jagdish Soni told PTI that three water suppliers in the area were found to be supplying contaminated drinking water to coaching institutes, hostels, and canteens. However, he said the exact cause of Roy's death will be ascertained through a death audit, which is underway.

Roy was a native of West Bengal but was living with his family in Kaithun town here for several years.

Dr Rajiv Sharma, who treated Roy, said he was admitted to the hospital for fever and jaundice on October 5, but within a couple of days, he was diagnosed with hepatic encephalopathy.

There was a swelling in his brain which turned severe and he died on Thursday, Dr Sharma added.

Thirty five other students were tested positive for hepatitisA recently. Following this, a team from the health department collected at least 65 samples of water from various sources, Dr Soni said, adding three water suppliers were found to be providing contaminated water to coaching institutes, hostels and canteens among other places

"At least 10-12 coaching students are getting treated for hepatitisA for over a week," Dr K K Pareek of S N Pareek Memorial and Multi-specialty Hospital, where most of these students are admitted, said.

"The infection is most likely to have been caused by contaminated water and food as liver enzymes of the patients were found to be alarmingly high, but all of them are improving," he said.

Kota (city) additional district magistrate Brij Mohan Bairwa said the CMHO has been directed to probe the matter and a report from him is awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on rajasthan

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 17:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.