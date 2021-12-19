Amit Shah extends greetings to people on Goa Liberation Day

Union Home Minister on Sunday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Liberation Day and paid homage to the soldiers who laid their lives to liberate the state from colonial rule.

"On Liberation Day, I bow to the valour, courage and tireless efforts of our great freedom fighters who fought to liberate from colonial rule. We will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifices. Greetings to the sisters and brothers of Goa on this special day," Shah tweeted.

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year. It marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on Sunday to attend Goa Liberation Day celebrations at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa's Taleigao at around 3 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)