Thane: Crime Branch arrest man with Rs 17 lakh worth of marijuana

-
ALSO READ
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition's India pricing revealed ahead of launch
Maharashtra: No Covid vaccine jab, no salary, says Thane civic body
Param Bir Singh appears before Thane police to join probe in extortion case
OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN is everything limited-edition smartphone should be
Gangster Suresh Pujari deported from Philippines; to be brought to Mumbai
-
Crime branch arrested a person and recovered Rs 17 lakh worth of marijuana from his possession in Thane's Bhiwandi, informed Police officials.
Crime Branch acted on a tip-off from a source that a huge quantity of marijuana is stored in a house in Fatma Nagar area of Bhiwandi.
Police officials raided the house and arrested Hasan Raja alias Guddu and recovered 75 kg of marijuana from him on Saturday.
Court has sent him to police custody till December 22.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU