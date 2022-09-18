Xpress clinic model for entire country, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, called the Xpress clinic, a model for the entire country and added that more such clinics will be set up in different parts of the city soon.

He said this while inaugurating the hi-tech diagnostic service Xpress Clinic in Malleswaram Assembly Constituency on Saturday.

He complimented IT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana for starting a model diagnostic centre with the coordination of Manipal Institutions and for providing the poor with an opportunity to get treatment at very concessional rates.

"The APL cardholders will get a 30 per cent rebate and BPL card holders will be examined at a very less price. This has a most wonderful job and he has shown the use of digital technology and science," he announced.

The BJP leader also praised the Prime Minister and the country's system, "The services in the country are very good and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enabled for all through the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme. The government hospitals will benefit if this scheme is used rightly."

The CM further announced that Xpress Clinics will be opened at 20 different places across the 243 wards in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

It has been decided to open Jayadeva Hospital on all four sides of the city and it has already started in Malleswaram. In the coming days, Xpress Clinics will be opened in all 243 wards in BBMP limits. Priority will be given to improving the health system in Bengaluru.

The CM said that the health services in BBMP limits will be managed through a separate system, "In Xpress clinics, 60 per cent concession will be given for BPL cardholders in government hospitals, and it will be 40 to 50 per cent for APL card holders," he added.

Minister Dr Ashwath Narayana, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, BBMP Special Officer Dr Trilok Chandra and others were also present at the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)