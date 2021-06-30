Amitabh Kant gets one-year extension up to June 2022 as CEO Niti Aayog

-
Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant has been given one-year extension till June 2022, according to an order by the Department of Personnel and Training issued Tuesday.
The 1980-batch IAS officer was a key driver of the "Make in India", Start-up India, "Incredible India" and "God's Own Country" initiatives.
In 2019, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved the extension of tenure of Amitabh Kant as CEO, NITI Aayog for a further period of two years beyond June 30, 2019 up to June 30, 2021.
