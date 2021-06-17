Delhi weather forecast: Met predicts cloudy weather, light rain today

-

The national capital is likely to have a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
While the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, the maximum is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 68 per cent.
Delhi's air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category Thursday morning, with Central Pollution Control Board data showing the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 100 at 8.05 am.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday were 26.2 degrees and 34.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.
