JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

RDIF, Dr Reddy's to cooperate on trials, distribution of Sputnik V vaccine
Business Standard

Amitabha Ghosh, who served as RBI governor for 15 days, passes away at 90

Had the shortest stint as a RBI governor, all of 15 days, as he waited to hand over the office to R N Malhotra

Topics
RBI | RBI Governor | Allahabad Bank

Anup Roy  |  Mumbai 

RBI, reserve bank of india
Ghosh had the shortest stint as RBI governor, from January 15, 1985 to February 4, 1985, which was a stop-gap arrangement

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Governor for 15 days, Amitabha Ghosh, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90.

Ghosh had the shortest stint as RBI governor, from January 15, 1985 to February 4, 1985, which was a stop-gap arrangement while Ghosh was serving as a deputy governor and waiting to hand over charge to the 17th RBI Governor R N Malhotra. After handing over the charge, Ghosh returned to his position as deputy governor.

Ghosh was the deputy governor between January 21, 1982 to January 20, 1987, and again got an extension till January 20, 1992. Prior to joining the RBI, Ghosh was the chairman chairman of Allahabad Bank.

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 18:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU