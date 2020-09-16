Amitabha Ghosh, who served as RBI governor for 15 days, passes away at 90

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Governor for 15 days, Amitabha Ghosh, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90.

Ghosh had the shortest stint as governor, from January 15, 1985 to February 4, 1985, which was a stop-gap arrangement while Ghosh was serving as a deputy governor and waiting to hand over charge to the 17th Governor R N Malhotra. After handing over the charge, Ghosh returned to his position as deputy governor.

Ghosh was the deputy governor between January 21, 1982 to January 20, 1987, and again got an extension till January 20, 1992. Prior to joining the RBI, Ghosh was the chairman chairman of