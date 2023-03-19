JUST IN
Crackdown on Amritpal: SMS, internet suspension extended till March 20
Amritpal Singh crackdown: Strict vigil at Himachal Pradesh-Punjab borders

Strict vigil is being kept with checking of all suspicious looking vehicles on every check post along Nangal and Gagret, said Una Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Punjab Police

Press Trust of India  |  Una (HP) 

Amritpal Singh (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Amritpal Singh (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Security has been beefed up on Himachal Pradesh borders with Punjab in view of a crackdown against Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, police here said on Sunday.

Strict vigil is being kept with checking of all suspicious looking vehicles on every check post along Nangal and Gagret, said Una Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur.

The Una Police has barricaded several places and deployed its personnel in heavy numbers at Bathari, Marwari, Santoshgarh, and Mehatpur on the Himachal-Punjab border.

Thakur appealed to the people to remain calm and peaceful and if they spot any unwanted elements in their areas report them to police.

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 13:21 IST

