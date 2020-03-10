JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Love, peace and harmony: PM Modi, President and others wish 'Happy Holi'
Business Standard

Amul drops 'wholly maska' Holi ad and internet cannot get over it

As the post surfaced on the Internet, social media has been abuzz with reactions

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Amul ad
Amul advertisement: Photo: Official Twitter handle of Amul

Giving out all the colourful festive vibes, India's dairy giant Amul has dropped a colourful ad on their Twitter handle on the occasion and has left netizens impressed.

The company posted on its official Twitter handle @Amul_Coop the ad which shows a picture of the Amul mascot smearing colour denoting the festival and wrote, "#Amul Topical: Celebrating the festival of colours!"
 

The creative ad reads, "Holi masti, wholly maska!...Khilao, peela lao!"

As the post surfaced on the Internet, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, "May this day bring peace and happiness for you Cherry blossom...Happy Holi."

Another wrote, "I don't think water and colour celebrations should take place publicly because of corona."

A user commented and wrote, "Unbeatable."

"Stay away from chemical colours and intoxicants this Holi," a user remarked.

On the day of Holi, people enjoy by splashing colors over each other and they also play with liquid colors. This part of playing with colours goes on till the end of the afternoon and in the evening people start off with preparing delicious meals.

 
First Published: Tue, March 10 2020. 10:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU