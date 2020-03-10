Amul drops 'wholly maska' Holi ad and internet cannot get over it

Giving out all the colourful festive vibes, India's dairy giant has dropped a colourful ad on their Twitter handle on the occasion and has left netizens impressed.

The company posted on its official Twitter handle @Amul_Coop the ad which shows a picture of the mascot smearing colour denoting the festival and wrote, "# Topical: Celebrating the festival of colours!"



The creative ad reads, "Holi masti, wholly maska!...Khilao, peela lao!"

As the post surfaced on the Internet, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, "May this day bring peace and happiness for you Cherry blossom...Happy Holi."

Another wrote, "I don't think water and colour celebrations should take place publicly because of corona."

A user commented and wrote, "Unbeatable."

"Stay away from chemical colours and intoxicants this Holi," a user remarked.

On the day of Holi, people enjoy by splashing colors over each other and they also play with liquid colors. This part of playing with colours goes on till the end of the afternoon and in the evening people start off with preparing delicious meals.