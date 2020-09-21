JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Right to protest must not hamper right to mobility: SC on Shaheen Bagh
Business Standard

Andaman coronavirus update: 7 new cases push tally to 3,651, toll at 52

Four new patients have travel history, while three fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, a health official said

Topics
Andaman and Nicobar Islands | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Port Blair 

Coronavirus testing
The Union territory now has 148 active coronavirus cases, while 3,451 people have recovered from the disease and 52 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman

and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,651 on Monday as seven more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Four new patients have travel history, while three fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Fifteen more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 148 active coronavirus cases, while 3,451 people have recovered from the disease and 52 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 51,262 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 51,168 reports have been received and 94 are awaited, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 16:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.