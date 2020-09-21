Odisha coronavirus update: 4,242 new cases, 9 fatalities reported in 24 hrs

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose



to 1,84,122 on Monday as 4,242 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 710, a health official said.

As many as 2,503 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,739 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 652, followed by Cuttack (595), Jharsuguda (205) and Puri (182), the official said.

Two fresh fatalities were reported in tribal-dominated Keonjhar district, and one each in Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur and Nayagarh districts, he said.

Fifty-three patients have died due to other ailments so far, the official said.

now has 37,684 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,45,675 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

The state has so far tested over 28.14 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 47,758 on Sunday, the official added.

