Odisha coronavirus update: 4,242 new cases, 9 fatalities reported in 24 hrs

As many as 2,503 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,739 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, he said

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to other ailments so far, the official said.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose

to 1,84,122 on Monday as 4,242 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 710, a health official said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 652, followed by Cuttack (595), Jharsuguda (205) and Puri (182), the official said.

Two fresh fatalities were reported in tribal-dominated Keonjhar district, and one each in Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur and Nayagarh districts, he said.

Odisha now has 37,684 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,45,675 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

The state has so far tested over 28.14 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 47,758 on Sunday, the official added.

First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 15:12 IST

