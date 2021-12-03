Andhra CM assures relief, shelter to people affected due to flood in Kadapa

-
ALSO READ
Delhi HC dismisses by Anna YSR Congress plea to derecognise YSR Congress
Jagan Mohan proposes central management of coronavirus vaccine supply
Entire state knows how frustrated Chandrababu Naidu is: Andhra CM
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus update: Covid curfew extended till June 20
Andhra Pradesh govt to repeal its controversial three-capitals law
-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday reached out to the people from flood-affected YSR Kadapa district to provide reassurance of relief and shelter, informed an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.
Reddy witnessed the damages caused by the floods and heard out the grievances of the victims. The Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts of officials and collectors for handling a crisis of this magnitude for the last 13 days and tasked them with conducting routine checks, the statement said.
"Six deputy collectors have been instructed to stay stationed at six villages and inspect their assigned area every Tuesday and Friday," it added.
While addressing the people of Pulapthuru village in Kadapa, Reddy assured them that the victims can avail any assistance they may require from the Grama Sachivalayam and if the citizens have missed out on any of the flood relief assistance given by the state government, they can also enquire on the status of relief funds or services or lodge their complaints at the Sachivalayam as well.
"A total of 293 houses have been destroyed. We will see to it that we will build homes for all the people whose houses have been destroyed. The victims will be given compensation for their losses," the Chief Minister said.
During the visit to YSR Kadapa, Reddy also witnessed the damages done to the Anamaya Reservoir and the subsequent impact it has had on farmers and farmlands.
The enumeration for the losses faced by the farmers is currently ongoing and a social audit is underway at the Grama Sachivalayam, the CMO statement added.
In his address, he announced that each farmer will be compensated per hectare of lost or damaged farmland, for every hectare the farmer will be entitled to receive Rs 12,500.
"The corresponding list shall be displayed in the Grama Sachivalayams. For the farmers who have registered under E-crop, all the benefits will be extended to them and they will be compensated as well," the statement added.
Andhra Pradesh was hit by a flood caused by the incessant rainfall in late November, due to which more than 40 people have lost their lives and destroyed many houses in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU