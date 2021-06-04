Jagan Mohan proposes central management of coronavirus vaccine supply

-
Reaching out to his counterparts across the country, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called for collectively urging the Central government 'to take charge and responsibility' for the vaccination drive, as was being done earlier.
In a letter addressed to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, Reddy pointed out that the global tender floated by Andhra Pradesh government, has not received bids. He noted that several other state governments have reported similar experiences.
Reddy said that the lack of bids are being attributed to reasons such as situation evolving into a states versus union government, and central government being the approving authority. Stating that the need of the hour is aggressive vaccination, he called for reverting to the earlier system of vaccine procurement and disbursements by the central government.
"A centralized and coordinated vaccination, supported by the states would lead to wonderful results for the people of India" he concluded while stating that all the chief ministers speak in one voice on the issue.
--IANS
pvn/pgh
