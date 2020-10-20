Andhra CM Jagan Mohan carries out aerial survey of flood-hit districts

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday undertook an aerial survey of flood-hit Krishna and Guntur districts.

Flying in a helicopter, Reddy observed the rain damage left behind in places such as Nandigama, Avanigadda, Penamaluru, Mylavaram and Tadikonda.

Chairing a review meeting afterwards, he instructed officials to complete crop damage estimation at the earliest, and provide input subsidy to farmers so that they could use it as an investment for the rabi crop.

Reddy also instructed officials to identify people who lost crops, houses and cattle due to the in the remaining districts to compensate them immediately.

Meanwhile, the state government is offering free ration with five essential commodities to flood-affected people in Krishna, Guntur and Godavari districts.

In the recent heavy rains, crops in more than 67,864 hectares in eight districts were damaged - Visakhapatnam 5,435 hectares, East Godavari (29,362), West Godavari (15,926), Krishna (12,466), Guntur (381), YSR Kadapa (2,053), Kurnool (249) and Srikakulam (1,992).

The damaged crops include paddy, pulses, sugarcane, maize, ragi, cotton, ramza and tobacco.

Likewise, horticultural crops, including vegetables, bananas, papaya, betel vine, yam, turmeric, black gram and sugarcane, spread over 6,229 hectares have also been damaged.

At most places, the fields are inundated with water, and as it recedes, crop losses are expected to rise.

Similarly, because of the heavy flood water inflows, the Yanamaduru drain in Bhimavaram is in spate, however, the Vasishta Godavari distributary in Narasapuram has calmed down.

