AP CM writes to Amit Shah; asks govt to grant Rs 2,250 cr for relief works

: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y
S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting that the Centre immediately grant Rs 2,250 crore for repair and restoration work in the aftermath of the heavy rains and floods last week.
The Chief Minister said as per preliminary estimates Andhra Pradesh suffered damage to the tune of Rs 4,450 crore due to the heavy rains that lashed the state from October 9 to 13 and the consequent flooding.
Roads and power installations suffered severe damage, while standing crops in thousands of acres were destroyed, the Chief Minister pointed out, adding that a total of 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents.
"We have suffered badly due to rains\floods in August and September and the fresh spell has caused further damage.
In this situation, the Centre should stand in support of the state.
We urgently need at least Rs 1,000 crore as advance to undertake relief works on a war-footing and restore normalcy," the Chief Minister said.
He also requested the Centre send its team to the state to assess the exact damage.
"We have suffered heavily because of COVID-19. And now nature's fury has worsened our state," Jagan noted.
