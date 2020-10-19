Andhra Pradesh coronavirus update: 3,986 new Covid-19 cases reported

A total of 3,986 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of cases to 7,83,132 in the state.

" reports 3,986 new COVID-19 cases today taking total positive cases to 7,83,132 including 36,474 active cases, 7,40,229 recoveries and 6,429 deaths," the State Health Department stated.

With a spike of 61,871 new COVID-19 cases and 1,033 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 74,94,552 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,83,311 active cases and 65,97,210 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 1,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,14,031.

