Andhra Pradesh coronavirus update: Covid tally breaches 800,000-mark

Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus tally breached the 8 lakh-mark to reach 8,00,684 with 3,765 new cases getting reported on Friday.
West Godavari district accounted for 532 infections, the highest in the past 24 hours, followed by Guntur (523), East Godavari (475), Krishna (460), Chittoor (347), Prakasam (317), Kadapa (225), Visakhapatnam (218), Srikakulam (199), Anantapur (152), Vizianagaram (126), Nellore (122) and Kurnool (69).
Meanwhile, 20 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide Covid death toll to 6,544.
With four more deaths, Guntur district's toll rose to 602, even as Chittoor continued to be the district with the highest number of Covid deaths.
However, the positive trend of higher recoveries outnumbering new cases continued in the southern state with 4,281 more recoveries on Friday.
So far, 7.62 lakh patients have recovered from the disease in Andhra Pradesh, where the number of active cases presently stands at 31,721.
The southern state has tested 74.28 lakh samples for the virus so far, including 80,238 in the past 24 hours.
