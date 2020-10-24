Maharashtra Covid update: 721 new coronavirus cases, 730 recoveries in Pune

district reported 721 new



cases in the last 24 hours, taking its caseload to 3,18,329 on Thursday, a health official said.

With 39 more fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,639, he added.

Also, 730 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, the official said.

"Of the 721 COVID-19 cases, 321 were detected in the Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,59,077 cases so far.

"With 168 new cases, the tally in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area rose to 86,464," he said.

