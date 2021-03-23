Nagpur reports 3,095 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Nagpur University to conduct exams via app from October 1
Maharashtra: Nagpur's Covid-19 count goes up by 342; 12 more die
Nagpur district reports 385 fresh coronavirus cases, 401 recoveries
Nagpur coronavirus update: Case count goes up by 540; tally crosses 90,000
Maharashtra records highest one-day rise with 27,126 new coronavirus cases
-
Nagpur's COVID-19 tally rose by
3,095 on Tuesday to touch 1,99,771, while the death toll increased by 33 and the recovery count by 2,136, an official said.
The district has so far seen 4,697 deaths and 1,63,081 people getting discharged, leaving it with 31,993 active cases, he added.
With 14,956 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 15,07,964.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU