Andhra Pradesh reports highest daily Covid-19 count in six months

: The upward climb of coronavirus



cases continued as Andhra Pradesh added 4,228 afresh on Tuesday, the highest daily count in exactly six months.

The active caseload also crossed the 25,000 mark to 25,850, the highest after October 30.

A health department bulletin said 1,483 patients had recovered and 10 more succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

The gross COVID-19 positives in Andhra Pradesh has now risen to 9,32,892, recoveries 8,99,721 and deaths 7,321, the bulletin said.

Eleven districts reported fresh cases in three digits, with Chittoor topping again with 842, followed by Guntur 622 and East Godavari 538.

Visakhapatnam registered 414, Kadapa 334, Prakasam 284, Srikakulam 271, SPS Nellore 268, Krishna 261, Vizianagaram 130 and Anantapuramu 128.

Kurnool added 88 and West Godavari 48 in a day.

Chittoor also reported four fresh COVID-19 fatalities, SPS Nellore two and Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam one each.

Meanwhile, the state received a total of 6.4 lakh doses of vaccine since Monday night.

While 4.4 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine came in from Pune, 2 lakh doses of Covaxin landed from Hyderabad.

The vaccines were immediately dispatched to the 13 districts as all the stockS had dried up two days ago.

With the vaccine finally arriving, the health department has drawn up a schedule to complete the nation-wide Tika Utsav on Wednesday by taking up the programme in one Village and Ward Secretariat each under the rural and urban primary health centres so as to cover all eligible beneficiaries (above the age of 45 years), an official release said.

