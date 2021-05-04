Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay High Court seeking quashing of FIR filed by CBI

Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday moved the seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over corruption allegations.

Deshmukh also pleaded for interim protection from any coercive action by the agency.

Earlier last month, the had registered a case against him and others under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B).

Deshmukh had resigned from his post after the directed the to initiate an enquiry within 15 days into allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The court also directed the agency to register an FIR if any cognisable offence is found.

Earlier on April 24, the conducted raids at four premises of Anil Deshmukh after registering FIR against him in connection with allegations made by Param Bir Singh.

During the searches, the CBI recovered incriminating documents and digital devices, sources told ANI.

"After fully cooperating with the CBI in their inquiry, I am on my way to review the newly constructed COVID-19 isolation centres at Katol and Narkhed," tweeted Deshmukh after the CBI team left his residence after the raid.

In his letter to Thackeray, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)