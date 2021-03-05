SSR case: NCB submits 12,000-page chargesheet with 33 names, 200 statements

The (NCB) on Friday filed a 12,000-page chargesheet at the Mumbai Sessions Court in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and drug case, naming 33 people and containing statements of 200, sources said.

The chargesheet states that tests confirmed that seized substances are narcotic substances, NCB sources added.

The agency further claimed that incriminating evidence comprising of digital evidence, call record details, Whatsapp chats, location tags, video and voice recordings, and several other documents had been submitted.

The NCB, which has been probing the angle in Sushant's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

