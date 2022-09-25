Ankita Bhandari case: Angry locals block Badrinath-Rishikesh highway

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to lay foundation for Buddhist Culture centre in Nepal today
BJP expels party leader after son arrested in Uttarakhand murder case
Hot water: A chronology of Punjab, Haryana's Sutlej-Yamuna Link dispute
Doors of Yamunotri Dham to open on May 3: Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Dhami
Har Ghar Tiranga: Tricolour to fly atop temples in Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura
-
Anger over the Ankita Bhandari death case poured onto the streets as the locals on Sunday blocked the Badrinath Rishikesh highway area in front of the base hospital where Ankita's remains are kept.
The administration team tried clearing the jam caused due to the barricading.
The masses demanded the post-mortem report of the deceased and capital punishment for the culprits.
The local market was shut on Sunday as people showed solidarity ahead of Ankita Bhandari's funeral. Traders of Srinagar kept their business establishments wholly closed.
The development came ahead of Ankita's funeral in Garhwal, Srinagar.
Earlier, the family of the deceased refused to perform the last rites as they demanded the handing over of the post-mortem report.
The administration on the other hand tried convincing Ankita's family.
"We won't conduct her last rites until her post-mortem report is given. We saw in her provisional report that she was beaten up and thrown in a river. But we're awaiting the final report," said Ajay Singh Bhandari, brother of Ankita Bhandari.
The SIT on Sunday told ANI that her Whatsapp chats were also being probed.
Earlier on Saturday, the Vanatara resort in Rishikesh owned by expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya, who is an accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, was set on fire by angry locals.
Anger over the horrific crime poured onto streets in other parts of Uttarakhand as well as locals jammed the bus station in Pauri. Protestors also gheraoed the District Magistrate's office in Pauri.
The body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari who was reported missing a few days ago was recovered on Saturday from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be formed to probe the case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 14:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU