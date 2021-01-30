Another wet spell likely in J&K, Ladakh from Monday, light snowfall likely

-
Intense cold wave continued to lash the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh on Saturday as the meteorological (MET) department forecast cloudy weather from February 1 with possibly of light snowfall at isolated places in the two union territories.
Residents in the valley have been facing one of the coldest winters in recent decades.
Statistics suggest that minimum temperatures remaining several notches below the freezing point for almost 50 days is being witnessed after many years here.
"Cloudy weather from February 1 to 4, with possibly of light snowfall at isolated places of J&K and Ladakh during 31st January and 1st February.
"Light to moderate snowfall most likely at scattered places of J&K and Ladakh mainly during 2nd and 3rd February," Sonam Lotus, director of the MET department said.
The ongoing 40-day long harsh winter cold of the 'Chillai Kalan' will end Sunday.
The minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 7.2 degrees Celsius on the day while it was minus 12.5 and minus 10, respectively in Pahalgam and Gulmarg.
Leh town of Ladakh had minus 17.6, Kargil minus 20.2 and Drass minus 27.2 as the night's lowest temperature.
Jammu city had 4.5, Katra 5.7, Batote 1.1, Bannihal 1.8 and Bhaderwah minus 0.2 as the minimum temperature.
