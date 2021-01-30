Israel Embassy blast: 2 persons spotted in CCTV, police investigating

-
ALSO READ
Israel opens embassy in UAE, will advance relations: Foreign Ministry
Amit Shah briefed by Delhi Police on IED blast near Israeli Embassy
Indian extends essential support to communities in Israel amid Covid-19
'Hypocritical behaviour': Turkey may suspend ties with UAE on Israel deal
Minor blast outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi, no injuries reported
-
A CCTV footage of the Israel Embassy blast site has revealed that a cab had dropped two persons near the embassy and it is yet to be ascertained whether these persons have any role in the explosion, according to Delhi Police sources.
The Delhi Police Special Cell has contacted the concerned cab driver and enquired about the two persons. Police are drawing out the pictures of the two persons on the basis of inputs gathered from the cab driver.
The police are on high alert following the Israel Embassy low-intensity blast and sources have confirmed that ammonium nitrate was used for the explosion. Sources have also said this blast may be a trial of some "bigger conspiracy".
"The forensic team has got evidence of the usage of ammonium nitrate for the blast which caused a small trench at the site," sources said, adding that if RDX was used then the impact would have been higher.
Police have also recovered a separate CCTV footage, a half-burnt pink scarf and an envelope addressed to Israel Ambassador from the blast site, sources said.
Police also found a camera hidden behind a tree near the blast site. In the footage retrieved from the camera, the timestamp was of the year 1970 but the content is not clear and police are investigating it to ascertain information.
The envelope that was found from the spot was found around 12 yards away from the blast site and police sources have said that the letter was addressed to the Israel Ambassador. Police are tracing its fingerprints and examining its contents.
A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy this evening. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found damaged.
The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in attendance during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony.
The Special Cell is investigating the blast and according to Delhi Police sources, the preliminary investigation has suggested a mischievous act with the aim to spread panic. Security has been increased in and around the area.
An alert has also been issued at all airports, important installations, and government buildings in view of the blast. Enhanced security measures have been put in place, the Central Industrial Security Force said.
The Mumbai Police is also on high alert after the incident and security has been stepped up across the city. There is also a high alert in Uttar Pradesh after the incident in Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU