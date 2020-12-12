IMD predicts light rainfall in parts of Delhi NCR for next two hours

-
Light intensity rainfall is expected to occur over South-Delhi, South-west Delhi, Dwarka, IGI Airport, Chandpur, Bijnor, Nazibabad and Saharanpur during the next two hours, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.
"Light intensity rain would occur over South-Delhi, South-west Delhi, Dwarka, IGI Airport, Chandpur, Bijnor, Nazibabad and Saharanpur during next 2 hours," the MeT department wrote on Twitter.
The weather forecasting department further predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain over Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and light rain over North-east Delhi, North-Delhi, Bagpath, Karnal, Meerut, Khekra and Loni-Dehat during next two hours.
Pilakhua, Narela, Loni-Dehat, and Hindon-Airforce station are among other areas which are expected to also receive light to moderate downpour during the next two hours, as per the IMD.
