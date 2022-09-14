GoPro launches Hero 11 Black, Creator Edition, Mini: Know price, features

-
GoPro on Wednesday announced Hero 11 Black, Hero 11 Black Creator Edition, and Hero 11 Black Mini. The Hero 11 Black is available in India starting today, September 14, at Rs 51,500. The Hero 11 Black Creator Edition will be available starting mid-October at Rs 71,500, and the Hero 11 Black Mini will be available starting November, at Rs 41,500. All three cameras in the Hero 11 Black series will be available offline and online on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales.
Hero 11 Black series: What is new
Successor to the Hero 10 Black, the Hero 11 Black boasts the GoPro’s signature camera design, durability and performance. The Hero 11 Mini is a smaller, lighter, and simpler version of the Hero 11 Black. The Creator Edition is essentially the Hero 11 Black bundled with Volta Battery Grip, Media Mod, and Light Mod.
All three models sport a new 1/1.9-inch sensor capable of recording video at up to 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second in 10-bit colour depth.
The sensor enables 8:7 aspect ratio video, which allows for more vertical field of view coverage compared to any of the GoPro models launched before. The new sensor also enables ‘HyperView’, which uses on-board intelligence to provide a wide 16:9 field-of-view. This feature is ideal for filming first person view of yourself biking, skiing, surfing, motorcycling and similar activities.
Here are the new features GoPro introduced with the Hero 11 Black series:
- HyperSmooth 5.0 technology with in-camera 360-degree Horizon Lock to keep your footage steady even if your camera rotates a full 360-degree during capture.
- HyperView digital lens delivers the widest angle 16:9 shot. It is for high-action point-of-view capture. Moreover, GoPro's signature ‘SuperView’ is now available in 5.3K at 60fps and 4K at 120fps.
- Three new ‘Night Effect Time Lapse’ presets -- Star Trails, Light Painting and Vehicle Light Trails.
- TimeWarp 3.0 now captures at 5.3K.
- Easy and Pro modes for camera controls.
- Enduro Battery for improved performance in cold and moderate temperatures, extending recording times up to 38 per cent in the Hero 11 Black. The Enduro comes in-box with Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Creator Edition, and as a built-in battery (non-removable) in Hero 11 Black Mini.
