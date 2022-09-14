GoPro launches Hero 11 Black, Creator Edition, Mini: Know price, features

on Wednesday announced Hero 11 Black, Hero 11 Black Creator Edition, and Hero 11 Black Mini. The Hero 11 Black is available in India starting today, September 14, at Rs 51,500. The Hero 11 Black Creator Edition will be available starting mid-October at Rs 71,500, and the Hero 11 Black Mini will be available starting November, at Rs 41,500. All three in the Hero 11 Black series will be available offline and online on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales.

Hero 11 Black series: What is new

Successor to the Hero 10 Black, the Hero 11 Black boasts the GoPro’s signature camera design, durability and performance. The Hero 11 Mini is a smaller, lighter, and simpler version of the Hero 11 Black. The Creator Edition is essentially the Hero 11 Black bundled with Volta Battery Grip, Media Mod, and Light Mod.

All three models sport a new 1/1.9-inch sensor capable of recording video at up to 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second in 10-bit colour depth.

The sensor enables 8:7 aspect ratio video, which allows for more vertical field of view coverage compared to any of the models launched before. The new sensor also enables ‘HyperView’, which uses on-board intelligence to provide a wide 16:9 field-of-view. This feature is ideal for filming first person view of yourself biking, skiing, surfing, and similar activities.

Here are the new features introduced with the Hero 11 Black series: