AP clinches investments worth Rs 13 trn at Investors Summit: CM Jagan Mohan

-
ALSO READ
Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order
AP government buys 19 new SUVs for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoys
Andhra govt inviting Musk, Tim Cook, Bezos for Investors Summit in Vizag
Personality test mandatory for Group-1 job aspirants in Andhra Pradesh
Investment worth Rs 73,000 crore brought to Andhra in 3 yrs: Industries Min
-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 13 lakh crore with an
employment opportunity for six lakh people.
Speaking at the inaugural session of the Global Investors Summit 2023 being held here, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the investment proposals are from Reliance, Adani Group,
Aditya Birla group, Renew power, NTPC and Aurobindo Group among others.
He reiterated that Visakhapatnam would become the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh in the days to come and he will be moving over to the port city.
"It is a proud moment to announce that the state has received 340 investment proposals with an investment of about Rs 13 lakh crore providing employment to almost six lakh people across 20 sectors," he said.
The Chief Minister further said MoUs worth Rs 11.85 crore will be signed today and the rest would be formalised on Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 14:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU