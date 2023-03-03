JUST IN
SC dismisses Mallya's plea against bid to declare him fugitive offender
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital, condition stable: Doctors
Fire triggers stampede at slum cluster in Delhi's Sultanpuri; 8 injured
Karnataka hijab ban: SC to set up bench to hear plea of Muslim girls
BJP creates ruckus in Bihar assembly over attack on migrants' in Tamil Nadu
Meghalaya: NPP's Conrad Sangma resigns as CM, stakes claim to form new govt
Who is Rajiv Jain, and how he built his $92 billion empire at GQG Partners
Crowdfunding 'misuse' case: SC to hear on Mar 13 Saket Gokhale's bail plea
Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one dead, says official
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Highest salary offered at IIM Kozhikode touches Rs 67L, average at Rs 31L
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

AP clinches investments worth Rs 13 trn at Investors Summit: CM Jagan Mohan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 13 lakh crore with an employment opportunity for six lakh people.

Topics
Andhra Pradesh | Y S Jaganmohan Reddy | Investments

Press Trust of India  |  Visakhapatnam 

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh, jaganmohan reddy
File Photo of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Source: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 13 lakh crore with an

employment opportunity for six lakh people.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Global Investors Summit 2023 being held here, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the investment proposals are from Reliance, Adani Group,

Aditya Birla group, Renew power, NTPC and Aurobindo Group among others.

He reiterated that Visakhapatnam would become the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh in the days to come and he will be moving over to the port city.

"It is a proud moment to announce that the state has received 340 investment proposals with an investment of about Rs 13 lakh crore providing employment to almost six lakh people across 20 sectors," he said.

The Chief Minister further said MoUs worth Rs 11.85 crore will be signed today and the rest would be formalised on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 14:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU