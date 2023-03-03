Meghalaya: NPP's Conrad Sangma resigns as CM, stakes claim to form new govt

National People's Party (NPP) chief on Friday submitted his resignation letter as chief minister of before Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form the new government in the state.

CM won from the South Tura constituency with a margin of 5,016 against Bharatiya Janata Party's Bernard N. Marak, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India on Thursday.

According to sources, a total of 29 newly elected MLAs along with were present at Raj Bhawan. Out of them, 26 MLAs are from NPP, two MLAs from BJP and one Independent MLA.

A top source of NPP told ANI, "BJP, one Independent MLA and another political party have supported NPP to form the new government in ."

NPP Chief Conrad Sangma said that they have a sufficient number.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma said that his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma called Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking support to form a government in the state.

"Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma called Amit Shah ji, Hon'ble Home Minister and sought his support and blessings in forming the new Government," tweeted CM Sarma.

Sarma further said that BJP national president JP Nadda has advised the state unit of the party to support the National People's Party in forming the next government in Meghalaya.

"Adaraniya Sri JP Nadda ji, the national president of the BJP has advised the state unit of BJP, Meghalaya to support the National People's Party in forming the next government in a possible post-poll alliance, as the latest counting trends pointed to the likelihood of a hung Assembly.

He said his party will wait till the number stabilizes and a clearer picture emerges and will then deliberate on a post-poll tie-up, if necessary.

"We'd like to thank the people of the state for having voted for us. We are a few numbers short, so we'll wait for the final results to come out. We will decide our future course of action on the basis of the final results," CM Sangma told ANI.

BJP's performance in the assembly polls in the three northeastern states showed its continued dominance in the region, which was once a Congress stronghold. The outcome meant that there will be no change of government in the three northeastern states in the results declared on Thursday. Assembly polls in the three states were held last month.

The BJP, which had created history in 2018 by wresting the state from Left parties, was tipped to be ahead of its rivals in most exit-poll projections in the state.

The Northeast state saw a triangular contest as Congress and CPIM, which have been arch rivals for years, stitched a pre-poll alliance to defeat the ruling BJP.

