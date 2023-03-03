JUST IN
Karnataka hijab ban: SC to set up bench to hear plea of Muslim girls
icon-arrow-left
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital, condition stable: Doctors
Business Standard

Fire triggers stampede at slum cluster in Delhi's Sultanpuri; 8 injured

Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Services, said a call about a fire was received at 12.13 am, following which 21 fire tenders were deployed

Topics
Fire accident | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI/Twitter
Representative Image (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Eight people sustained minor injuries in a stampede triggered by a fire at a slum cluster in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, Delhi Fire Services officials said on Friday.

Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Services, said a call about a fire was received at 12.13 am, following which 21 fire tenders were deployed.

According to the fire department, 200 shanties were completely gutted in the fire.

"Due to a stampede, eight people sustained minor injuries and they were administered first-aid," Garg said.

Those injured were identified has Surajmal (72), Kapoor (50), Sagar (25), Pappu (55), Babloo (65), Kawar Singh (52), Raj Singh (72) and Chand (55), he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 14:02 IST

