Fire triggers stampede at slum cluster in Delhi's Sultanpuri; 8 injured

Eight people sustained minor injuries in a stampede triggered by a fire at a slum cluster in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, Fire Services officials said on Friday.

Atul Garg, Director of the Fire Services, said a call about a fire was received at 12.13 am, following which 21 fire tenders were deployed.

According to the fire department, 200 shanties were completely gutted in the fire.

"Due to a stampede, eight people sustained minor injuries and they were administered first-aid," Garg said.

Those injured were identified has Surajmal (72), Kapoor (50), Sagar (25), Pappu (55), Babloo (65), Kawar Singh (52), Raj Singh (72) and Chand (55), he added.

