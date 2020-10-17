Genex to provide FD of Rs 11,000 to girl child to promote gender equality

-
Genex Child Development Programme, that works on gender equality, on Saturday said it will provide a fixed deposit of Rs 11,000 to every girl child born in India, whose parents register for the initiative.
Under the Genex Girl Child Development Programme, every girl born in the country, whose parents register for the same, will be given Rs 11,000 fixed deposit at the time of birth. This is irrespective of the religion, social status or geographical location of the parents, Genex said in a release.
This programme is open to everyone in the entire country and it is free to avail the benefits of this initiative, it said, adding parents can register on www.genexchild.com.
This initiative is designed to empower the girl child with her own money when she turns 18 and she would then have all the right to use the same for her education, business or marriage wherever she deems fit. This is just a step to make her feel independent at the age of 18. The aim is to make girls economically strong and narrow the age gap, Genex added.
Genex founder Pankaj Gupta said, "We feel privileged to be announcing the initiative along with our 1,50,000 network partners. It is just a small step towards making the next generation an independent. This initiative has no foreign funding and shall have no financial burden on the parents as well. The entire funding is done through Genex and Indian healthcare partners."
The programme will also offer a free health plan for the new born. Genex will take care of timely health monitoring of to be mother as per the global standards so that the next generation is healthier, this will also ensure healthier mother post delivery and shall also lead to decrease infant mortality rate.
"Being born as a girl is a privileged in itself, it's just the right time to make everyone agree for the same through India's Biggest Social Impact Initiative. More than 73,000 children are born in India every day and Genex is all set to make a difference in the lookout of the next generation," said Genex co-founder Sheetal Kapoor.
