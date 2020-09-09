AP govt, ITDC to partner with each other to build 'skill ecosystem'

: The government and



India Development Corporation have agreed to partner with each other to build a skill ecosystem in hospitality and in the state.

Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Wednesday conferred with Chairman and Managing Director G Kamalavardhana Rao and sought the latters assistance to build the skill ecosystem in the state, a release from said.

The Minister told the chief that hospitality and were the thrust areas of the state government.

The Skill Development Corporation of AP and ITDC would work together in extending comprehensive training to frontline staff and designing the curriculum for a Centre of Excellence in Tourism and Travel, the release added.

ITDC has offered to bring in some entrepreneurship models in these sectors for grooming young professionals in the hospitality sector.

Skill Development Corporation Managing Director Arja Srikanth was also present.

