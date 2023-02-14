Apollo Proton Cancer Centre launches Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Therapy Bay

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

cancer

The Apollo Proton Cancer Centre expanded its portfolio with another major addition of Proton Gantry named 'Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Therapy Bay,' in line with the mission to provide the most comprehensive and advanced cancer care in India, the Centre said on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Publicity M P Saminathan, and APJMJ Sheik Saleem, co-founder, APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation, inaugurated the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Therapy Bay in presence of Harshad Reddy, Director-Operations, Group Oncology & International, Apollo Hospitals, Harish Trivedi, Chief Executive Officer, APCC and Dr Rakesh Jalali, Medical Director & HOD - Radiation Oncology, APCC.

The bay comes with a high-tech, most sophisticated and advanced state-of-the-art treatment delivery technique known as image-guided intensity modulated proton therapy (IG-IMPT), a release said.

When compared to conventional X-ray-based radiotherapy, this IG-IMPT has minimal to no exposure of normal, healthy organs to radiation.

The hospital runs the largest Proton Beam Therapy (PBT) programme in the country which treats patients. APCC is the first and only Proton Therapy Centre in South Asia and the Middle East, the hospital claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:56 IST

