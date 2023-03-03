JUST IN
Business Standard

Apple phones to be built in K'taka soon, to create 1 lakh jobs: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that Apple phones will be built in the state soon creating jobs for 1 lakh people

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that Apple phones will be built in the state soon creating jobs for 1 lakh people.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Bommai said, "Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 1 lakh jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we will do our share to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2025," he stated.

CM Bommai also tagged a post from Rajeev Chandrashekar, the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology.

Quoting a media report, Rajiv Chandrashekar said, "Apple phones to be built in India in a new 300 acre factory in Karnataka. Double engine Sarkar of PM Narendra Modi Ji and CM Basavaraj Bommai working to create investments and jobs and a 1 trillion dollar economy for Karnataka."

Media reports stated that the Apple Inc. partner Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about 700 million dollars on a new plant in India to ramp up local production. The manufacturing facility will be shifted from China to here.

The Taiwanese company, known for its flagship unit Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., plans to set up a plant to make iPhone spare parts on a 300 acre site located close to Bengaluru International Airport. It is also being considered to set up an assembly unit of handsets, sources said.

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 16:08 IST

