JUST IN
MP Assembly adjourned till Mar 13 amid BJP-Cong tussle over MLA suspension
ED seizes Rs 3.5 cr cash in MGNREGA fund scam involving IAS Pooja Singhal
Religion occupied key place in social system since time immemorial: Prez
Will take stringent actions for security to minorities in Kashmir: CRPF
Childhood obesity in India likely to rise 9.1% annually by 2035: Report
India 3rd country for Nokia for engagement in 6G standardisation: Batra
International Women's Day 2023: Theme, Whatsapp safety features, much more
AP clinches investments worth Rs 13 trn at Investors Summit: CM Jagan Mohan
Highest salary offered at IIM Kozhikode touches Rs 67L, average at Rs 31L
SC dismisses Mallya's plea against bid to declare him fugitive offender
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
ED seizes Rs 3.5 cr cash in MGNREGA fund scam involving IAS Pooja Singhal
icon-arrow-left
Mumbai saw 70% rise in cyber crime cases in 2022: Dy CM Fadnavis
Business Standard

MP Assembly adjourned till Mar 13 amid BJP-Cong tussle over MLA suspension

Budget session of MP Assembly was on Friday adjourned till March 13 amid a tussle between the ruling BJP and Congress MLAs on the suspension of an opposition MLA

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | BJP | Indian National Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

BJP
Representative Image

The Budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was on Friday adjourned till March 13 amid a tussle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress MLAs on the suspension of an opposition MLA and calls for the Speaker to stay away from the proceedings due to a no confidence proposal against him.

As soon as the Assembly convened for the day, Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Govind Singh wanted to know fate of the no confidence proposal moved by his party against Speaker Girish Gautam over the suspension of MLA Jitu Patwari on Thursday.

In reply, MP Parliamentary Affairs minister Narottam Mishra said it was he who had moved the proposal for Patwari's suspension and that the Speaker acted as per rules once it was passed by voice vote.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs Sajjan Singh Verma and Kunal Chaudhary said Gautam should refrain from being part of the proceedings due to the proposal of no-confidence against him.

In the meantime, Mishra flung a book detailing rules and regulations of running the House, which elicited protests from the Congress, with opposition MLA Vijay Laxmi Sadhoo rushing to the Well of the House and his colleagues saying Mishra's act was unbecoming.

The House was adjourned for some time and after it reconvened, Congress MLAs continued claiming Mishra was disrespecting Babasaheb Ambedkar, under whom the Constitution was drafted, by throwing the rule book at the LoP.

Singh sought the suspension of Mishra and alleged BJP MLAs were acting in this manner to ensure the Budget session is curtailed. Several Congress MLAs then trooped into the Well of the House, one of them also tearing a book.

Amid the ruckus, Speaker Gautam completed the listed business for the day and adjourned the House till March 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 16:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU