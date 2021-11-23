Appointment of CM's advisors unconstitutional: BJP attacks Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan has strongly objected to the appointment of six media advisors to Chief Minister and termed it unconstitutional.

Gehlot on Monday appointed six MLAs as advisors. These MLAs are Dr Jitendra Singh, Dr Rajkumar Sharma, Danish Abrar and three Independents -- Sanyam Lodha, Babulal Nagar and Ramkesh Meena.

However, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said that these positions are constitutional and has written a letter to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra raising issues on the appointments.

Rathore, in fact, has also warned of taking this matter to the court.

He said that the CM has simply distributed posts to please the disappointed faction.

"As per Article 191A of Indian Constitution, appointing advisors on post for profit without passing a law in the Assembly is unconstitutional and such appointments can never be made," he added.

--IANS

arc/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)