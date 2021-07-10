Electricity to farmers for irrigation in daytime by 2023: Ashok Gehlot

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
Assam Congress MLAs will not leave party post-election, says Ashok Gehlot
EC announces election schedule for five states: Here are the key dates
Covid-19: Every Indian has right to free vaccine, says Ashok Gehlot
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said electricity would be made available to the farmers for irrigation purposes during the daytime in all districts by 2023.
At present, the electricity is provided to farmers in 15 districts of the state.
Addressing an online function to mark the inauguration and foundation of several projects in Jodhpur, the Gehlot said the state government was working with commitment towards making the state self-reliant in the sectors of water and energy.
It is our endeavor that quality electricity and drinking water should be available to every village and Dhani of the state, he said
Stressing that Rajasthan has become a leading state in energy generation, the CM said that farmers in all the districts will get electricity in daytime for irrigation by the year 2023.
At the time of independence, where a total of 13 MW power was available in Rajasthan, today 21,000 MW power is being generated (now). The state government is focusing on alternative energy sources and the target is to generate about 30,000 MW of solar power by the year 2024, he said.
For this, the CM added, major companies are making investments in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU