Covid-19: Every Indian has right to free vaccine, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Wednesday said free universal vaccination is the right of every Indian.

"All previous central governments have been taking this programme forward. Now when the nation is grappling with an unprecedented health crisis, to deny vaccination to all is totally unjust," Gehlot tweeted.

"Let us all raise our voices against this inefficiency and insensitivity of the NDA and demand Free Universal Vaccination," he said in support of the Congress party's online campaign for free anti-Covid jabs for all.

