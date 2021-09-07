BJP forms 3 boards in Raj despite winning 1, Gehlot cries horse trading

-
As BJP formed three boards in Rajasthan despite winning majority in just one district in the state local body polls, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of engaging in horse trading.
"The BJP resorted to horse-trading to win Jaipur Zila Pramukh polls where Congress rebel Rama Devi won as a BJP candidate. It is the same people who tried to topple the Rajasthan government last year," he added.
Rajasthan rural polls held in six districts sprung surprises as BJP formed 3 boards in three districts despite getting majority in only one district which was Sirohi, however, it formed its boards in Bharatpur and Jaipur as well.
The most interesting story out of the three is from Jaipur where the saffron party managed to form a board in Jaipur ZIla Parishad despite Congress garnering majority here.
Congress candidate Rama Devi who contested the polls on Congress symbol resigned at 9 a.m. from the party on Monday and joined BJP at 11 a.m. By evening, the party declared her as BJP candidate and she was later declared the zila pramukh.
BJP garnered 25 votes while Congress had got 26 votes. As Rama Devi and other Congress workers voted for the BJP, the party got 27 votes, which was sufficient to form a board.
The Congress has secured majority in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, while the BJP gained majority in Sirohi Zila Parishad.
However, later BJP formed its board in Sirohi, Bharatpur and Jaipur too.
BJP state president Satish Poonia said, "This is just a trailer of 2023 polls. BJP will make a clean sweep in Assembly polls,' he added.
