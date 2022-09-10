Archaeologist B B Lal passes away at 101 years, PM Modi pays tribute

-
Archaeologist and Padma Vibhushan awardee B B Lal died on Saturday aged 101. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes, saying he will be remembered as a great intellectual who "deepened our connect with our rich past".
Lal was the director general of the Archaeological Survey of India and had found temple-like pillars during excavation at the Ayodhya site where the Ram temple is now being built.
Modi said, "Shri B B Lal was an outstanding personality. His contributions to culture and archaeology are unparalleled. He will be remembered as a great intellectual who deepened our connect with our rich past. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti."
Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said the country has lost one of the brightest minds. He said Lal contributed significantly towards India's archeological excavations and endeavours and trained archeologists for over four decades.
The Archaeological Survey of India said in a tweet, "The contribution of Padma Vibhushan Prof B B Lal in Archaeology is beyond measure. A doyen in his field, he devoted his entire 101-year life to the subject. He may be gone but his work lives on and will continue to teach and influence generations to come. Our homage to the great soul.
